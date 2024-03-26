Varun Sood: An Outsider's Journey in the Film Industry

MUMBAI: Varun Sood, a rising talent in the entertainment industry, embarked on his career through reality shows, gaining recognition and a fan following. Transitioning from reality TV to films, Varun made his debut with a cameo in Dharma Productions' 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and later starred in 'Karmma Calling' alongside Raveena Tandon.

In an exclusive interview, Varun opened up about the struggles of being an outsider in the industry. He emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities, especially for those like him for whom opportunities do not come easily. Despite facing challenges, Varun remained focused on honing his craft, participating in workshops and auditions to showcase his talent.

Reflecting on his peers' success, Varun expressed a positive attitude, stating that everyone has their own journey, and he is focused on his path. He believes that hard work and perseverance will eventually lead to his desired opportunities.

When it comes to balancing his personal and social media life, Varun prefers to keep his private life away from the public eye. He values his privacy and wants to be recognized for his work as an artist rather than for his personal life.

Looking ahead, Varun shared his dream of working in a Karan Johar film, highlighting his admiration for the filmmaker. Despite his aspirations, Varun remains grounded, focusing on his craft and waiting for the right opportunities to come his way.

Varun's film 'Karmma Calling,' released on Disney+ Hotstar, marks another milestone in his career, showcasing his talent and dedication to his craft.

Credit: Mid-Day