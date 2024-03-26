Varun Sood: An Outsider's Journey in the Film Industry

Varun Sood, known for his appearances in reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, discusses his journey in the film industry, highlighting the challenges faced by outsiders and his aspirations for the future.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Varun

MUMBAI: Varun Sood, a rising talent in the entertainment industry, embarked on his career through reality shows, gaining recognition and a fan following. Transitioning from reality TV to films, Varun made his debut with a cameo in Dharma Productions' 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and later starred in 'Karmma Calling' alongside Raveena Tandon.

In an exclusive interview, Varun opened up about the struggles of being an outsider in the industry. He emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities, especially for those like him for whom opportunities do not come easily. Despite facing challenges, Varun remained focused on honing his craft, participating in workshops and auditions to showcase his talent.

Reflecting on his peers' success, Varun expressed a positive attitude, stating that everyone has their own journey, and he is focused on his path. He believes that hard work and perseverance will eventually lead to his desired opportunities.

Also Read: Must Read! Varun Sood Opens Up on Breakup with Divya Aggarwal: "Moving On is a Bit Difficult"

When it comes to balancing his personal and social media life, Varun prefers to keep his private life away from the public eye. He values his privacy and wants to be recognized for his work as an artist rather than for his personal life.

Looking ahead, Varun shared his dream of working in a Karan Johar film, highlighting his admiration for the filmmaker. Despite his aspirations, Varun remains grounded, focusing on his craft and waiting for the right opportunities to come his way.

Varun's film 'Karmma Calling,' released on Disney+ Hotstar, marks another milestone in his career, showcasing his talent and dedication to his craft.

Also Read: Shocking! Varun Sood's photo with mystery girl sparks speculation about relationship rumours amid ex-gf Divya Agarwal's wedding announcement to Apurva Padgaonkar

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Mid-Day 

Varun Sood outsider journey Challenges Aspirations Karan Johar karmma calling personal life social media opportunities Dharma Productions Reality shows interview Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Comedy King Sunil Grover makes musical debut for a web series - ‘Sunflower S2’!
MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, delivered another success with their latest original...
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
MUMBAI: The first song from the highly anticipated musical album of "Do Aur Do Pyaar" has just been released, and it's...
Jhanak SPOILER: Anirudh forbids Jhanak from spending money
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Virat Kohli's heartwarming video call with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay after RCB victory goes viral
MUMBAI: Last night, Virat Kohli guided his teammates from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win over Preity Zinta owned...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi
MUMBAI: Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been getting good attraction when the trailer was out, the movie is directed...
Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks
MUMBAI: An Australian actress of Indian descent, Pallavi Sharda is recognized for her performance in the Academy Award...
Recent Stories
Do Aur Do Pyaar
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Do Aur Do Pyaar
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi
Pallavi Sharda
Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express box office day 4: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues to holds it's grip on Holi day
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sindoor in unseen Holi photo with Mathias Boe and Friends amid wedding speculations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Aaliya reunited? Heartfelt note shared by her