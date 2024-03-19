Vedaa teaser: John Abraham and Sharvari are here to take on the roller coaster ride of action and thrill

MUMBAI: The movie Vedaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans when it was in the making, the movie that has great names like John Abraham along with Sharvari is directed by Nikhil Advani, the movie also stars names like Ashish Vidhyarthi, Abhishek Banerjee, indeed we look forward to the new movies of the action star John Abraham and Vedaa is one of them. The teaser of the movie is and definitely it has all the elements that required for a action thriller.

In the teaser we see the central character Vedaa played by actress Sharvari who is bold and fearless but she is in a situation and then comes John Abraham to her rescue and later what we see is filled with action and thrill. The movie definitely going to be a combination of action with great stunts along with few thrilling points.

Talking about the expectation, when ther is a name Nikhil Advani is attached we expect few things, we are getting a John Abraham movie in his full massy avatar so that is the best thing a fan can get, well on the other hand we are going to see another side of the actress Sharvari, well she is going to be a surprise package in the movie, we are going to see the action side of the actress. Also the teaser had glimpses of great actors like Ashish Vindhyarthi along with Abhishek Banerjee so we can expect great acting combination in the movie. Also the strong bgm promises that the movie is going to be high on music and Bgm that will surely elevate the movie and the action sequences.

Indeed these are the factors that has increased our excitement level after watching the teaser of movie Vedaa, what are your views on the teaser and how excited are you for the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Movie Vedaa is all set to hit the big screen on 12th July.

