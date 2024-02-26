Veer Savarkar biopic: Randeep Hooda pays rich tribute, but his knee injury worries netizens

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most loved actors who has showed his potential and versatility by playing various roles in movies like Highway, Jannat 2, Sarbjit, Kick, Laal Rang, Rang Rasiya, Sultan and many more.

Also read - OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved

The actor got married last year to Lin Laishram, an actress, model and a businesswoman who is known to be a the founder and manager of an eco-friendly jewelry brand Shamoo Sana. Lin Laishram had also made an appearance in the movie Om Shanti Om, starring Sharukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal.

Randeep Hooda is loved for his performances and while he has many projects lined up, this time he is coming back with another unique character. We have all heard about his biopic on the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and the actor will be seen in the biopic of Veer Savarkar where the actor will play the lead role.

It’ll surely be interesting to watch Randeep Hooda playing this unique and strong character in this upcoming biopic which will release on 22nd March but while the fans of the actor wait for this movie, the fans of the actors are drawn to Randeep Hooda’s instagram profile where he has posted very interesting.

It is Veer Savarkar’s death anniversary today and the actor is paying respect to Veer Savarkar. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the caption where he is talking about Veer Savarkar but the fans are worried about the knee injury that’s mentioned. The fans are surely waiting for this upcoming movie.

Also read - Wow! Star-Studded Affair: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

Tell us your views for this upcoming movie and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.