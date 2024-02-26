Veer Savarkar biopic: Randeep Hooda pays rich tribute, but his knee injury worries netizens

It’ll surely be interesting to watch Randeep Hooda playing this unique and strong character in this upcoming biopic which will release on 22nd March but while the fans of the actor wait for this movie, the fans of the actors are drawn to Randeep Hooda’s instagram profile where he has posted very interesting.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 13:49
movie_image: 
Veer

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most loved actors who has showed his potential and versatility by playing various roles in movies like Highway, Jannat 2, Sarbjit, Kick, Laal Rang, Rang Rasiya, Sultan and many more.

Also read - OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved

The actor got married last year to Lin Laishram, an actress, model and a businesswoman who is known to be a the founder and manager of an eco-friendly jewelry brand Shamoo Sana. Lin Laishram had also made an appearance in the movie Om Shanti Om, starring Sharukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal.

Randeep Hooda is loved for his performances and while he has many projects lined up, this time he is coming back with another unique character. We have all heard about his biopic on the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and the actor will be seen in the biopic of Veer Savarkar where the actor will play the lead role.

It’ll surely be interesting to watch Randeep Hooda playing this unique and strong character in this upcoming biopic which will release on 22nd March but while the fans of the actor wait for this movie, the fans of the actors are drawn to Randeep Hooda’s instagram profile where he has posted very interesting.

It is Veer Savarkar’s death anniversary today and the actor is paying respect to Veer Savarkar. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the caption where he is talking about Veer Savarkar but the fans are worried about the knee injury that’s mentioned. The fans are surely waiting for this upcoming movie.

Also read - Wow! Star-Studded Affair: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

Tell us your views for this upcoming movie and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda Lin Laishram Hindi movies Bollywood Updates Hindi movie updates Veer Savarkar biopic Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 13:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Raveena Tandon MOBBED by enthusiastic fans at event; The video takes the internet by storm
MUMBAI: Actresses still have a sizable fan base today. The females who dominated screens in the 1990s continue to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Really! Surekha will be furious with Savi who won’t follow her orders
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Veer Savarkar biopic: Randeep Hooda pays rich tribute, but his knee injury worries netizens
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most loved actors who has showed his potential and versatility by playing various...
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
MUMBAI: Renowned director Shekhar Kapur has directed several noteworthy films, including Masoom (1983), and will direct...
Sezal Sharma is too hot to handle in these hot pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Sezal Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans...
Jhanak's Hiba Nawab and Aashna Kishore give us a glimpse what they will look like 40 years later, WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: Jhanak has managed to win hearts with its emotional and gripping storyline in a short span of time. It is the...
Recent Stories
Raveena
Raveena Tandon MOBBED by enthusiastic fans at event; The video takes the internet by storm
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Raveena
Raveena Tandon MOBBED by enthusiastic fans at event; The video takes the internet by storm
Shekhar
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
Sezal Sharma
Sezal Sharma is too hot to handle in these hot pictures
Arshya Khullar
Arshya Khullar: Sexy Siren! THIS Pal pal Dil ke Paas actress is here to set the hotness bar high with her sizzling hot looks
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput's wish links hubby to sun moon and universe
Crakk
Crakk Box Office first weekend collection : Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a complete wash out