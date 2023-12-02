Vidya Balan, Manish Malhotra and Ishan Khattar arrive at Sid and Kiara's wedding bash

After big names like Abhishek Bachchan and others, Vidya Balan, Ishan Khatter, Manish Malhotra, and Siddharth Roy Kapoor arrive at Sid Kiara’s wedding Bash
Vidya Balan, Manish Malhotra and Ishan Khattar arrives at Sid Kiara wedding bash

MUMBAI : One of the most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a Grand wedding bash in Mumbai and we can see the pictures which are floating all over the internet.

No doubt the celebrity guest list started with the name Abhishek Bachchan and we can see many big names are making it to the Grand wedding Bash.

And now latest star who has arrived at the wedding celebration is Vidya Balan who is seen along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor. We also see Ishan Khattar and designer Manish Malhotra attending the wedding ceremony along with actor Ishaan Khatter.

Well, no doubt these pictures directly from the bash are winning the hearts of the fans and we look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures from the wedding celebration.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on 7th February in Jaisalmer and this reception is happening in Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more names from the wedding bash and news from the entertainment world.

