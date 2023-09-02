Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, and others; here is the list of celebrities who get angry when asked certain types of questions

From Salman Khan to Vidya Balan, we have seen many actors getting angry when asked certain types of questions by the media. Having said that, today let us take a look at the list of actors who get angry on certain questions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 09:07
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Over time, Bollywood actors have grabbed the attention of the fans with whatever they do. Celebrities are always looked up to by the fans and audience not just for their movies and characters, but also for their interviews.

We have even seen many Bollywood actors whose interviews have been winning the hearts of the fans over time. But sometimes, we have seen many celebrities getting angry at the media for asking certain questions which they don't wish to answer.

Having said that, let us take a look at the celebrities who get angry on certain types of questions.

Salman Khan

As we all know, Superstar Salman Khan is not yet married, and over time, we have seen the actor getting angry when he was asked about his marriage plans.

ALSO READ :  Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Vidya Balan

We have seen many interviews wherein actress Vidya Balan has gotten angry when asked about her pregnancy rumours or family planning. We have also seen that the actress gets very angry on the questions asked about her body weight.

Alia Bhatt

How can we forget the famous Koffee with Karan episode where Alia Bhatt’s general knowledge was judged. Since then, whenever the actress is asked any question about general knowledge, she gets very angry. We have seen videos of the actress getting angry.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is definitely one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. There was a time when the actress was allegedly blamed for leaking pictures and videos of her upcoming projects and sharing them on social media. We have often seen her getting angry in response to these questions.

Well, these are some of the Bollywood actors who get angry whenever they are asked these certain questions. What are your views on this list? Do you think these reasons are valid to get angry? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :“Always dressed cheap” Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing for a party

Vidya Balan Radhika Apte Alia Bhatt Bollywood Actress Angry Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 09:07

