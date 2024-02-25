Vidyut Jammwal: Interesting! Opens Up About His Retreats to the Himalayas

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has shared his pride in posting nude photos from his retreats to the Himalayas, where he spends 15-20 days alone every year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Vidyut

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal recently made headlines for sharing nude photos from his annual retreats to the Himalayas. While the pictures stirred up controversy and criticism on social media, Vidyut has expressed pride in his decision to post them, revealing that he has been undertaking these retreats for the past 14 years.

Vidyut explained that he sets aside 15-20 days every year to spend time alone in the wilderness, away from the luxuries and distractions of modern life. He finds solace in solitude, enjoying activities like setting up his tent, reading books that don't excite him, and simply being with himself.

In a recent interview, Vidyut said, "I like putting up my tent, I like getting bored of me, I like reading a book which just doesn’t excite me, I like getting bored, I like spending time with me." He emphasized the importance of self-reflection and self-acceptance, stating, "The only person you should not be ashamed of is you."

Also Read: Happy Birthday Vidyut Jamwal: 5 times when actor gave major fitness goals

Addressing the criticism he received for the photos, Vidyut compared it to a mosquito bite, saying, "These small things are like a mosquito biting you. If you don’t want it to bother you." He believes that everyone should spend time with themselves, even if it means getting naked, as it can be a truly relaxing and liberating experience.

Vidyut's retreats to the Himalayas are a deeply personal and transformative experience for him. He views them as an opportunity to step outside his comfort zone, connect with nature, and realign his energies. He describes it as a process of rebirth, where he returns home ready to embrace new challenges and experiences.

Despite the criticism, Vidyut remains steadfast in his belief that these retreats are essential for his personal growth and well-being. He hopes that his experiences will inspire others to prioritize self-care and introspection in their own lives.

Also Read: Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

Vidyut Jammwal Bollywood retreat Himalayas Solitude self-reflection controversy criticism self-acceptance TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'
MUMBAI: Exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor bumping into each other at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival...
Ever wondered why Meena Kumari is known as the 'Tradegy Queen of Bollywood'? Here's what happened
MUMBAI: The late Hindi cinema actress Meena Kumari earned the moniker ‘Tragedy Queen of Bollywood’ for her iconic...
Arjun Kapoor talks about playing villain in Singham Again, 'Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential'
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen essaying a villain role in the upcoming film Singham Again. Recently, his first-...
Divya Rana: Fascinating! From Bollywood starlet to successful photographer
MUMBAI: Divya Rana, known for her memorable roles in Bollywood films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum...
Andhadhun: Amazing! The sleeper hit that conquered hearts and box offices
MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, certain films emerge as game-changers, captivating audiences with...
Anurag Kashyap: Interesting! The outsider who became a Bollywood legend
MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap, a name synonymous with groundbreaking cinema, is a testament to the power of passion and...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'
Meena Kumari
Ever wondered why Meena Kumari is known as the 'Tradegy Queen of Bollywood'? Here's what happened
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor talks about playing villain in Singham Again, 'Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential'
Divya Rana
Divya Rana: Fascinating! From Bollywood starlet to successful photographer
Andhadhun
Andhadhun: Amazing! The sleeper hit that conquered hearts and box offices
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap: Interesting! The outsider who became a Bollywood legend