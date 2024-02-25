Vidyut Jammwal: Interesting! Opens Up About His Retreats to the Himalayas

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal recently made headlines for sharing nude photos from his annual retreats to the Himalayas. While the pictures stirred up controversy and criticism on social media, Vidyut has expressed pride in his decision to post them, revealing that he has been undertaking these retreats for the past 14 years.

Vidyut explained that he sets aside 15-20 days every year to spend time alone in the wilderness, away from the luxuries and distractions of modern life. He finds solace in solitude, enjoying activities like setting up his tent, reading books that don't excite him, and simply being with himself.

In a recent interview, Vidyut said, "I like putting up my tent, I like getting bored of me, I like reading a book which just doesn’t excite me, I like getting bored, I like spending time with me." He emphasized the importance of self-reflection and self-acceptance, stating, "The only person you should not be ashamed of is you."

Also Read: Happy Birthday Vidyut Jamwal: 5 times when actor gave major fitness goals

Addressing the criticism he received for the photos, Vidyut compared it to a mosquito bite, saying, "These small things are like a mosquito biting you. If you don’t want it to bother you." He believes that everyone should spend time with themselves, even if it means getting naked, as it can be a truly relaxing and liberating experience.

Vidyut's retreats to the Himalayas are a deeply personal and transformative experience for him. He views them as an opportunity to step outside his comfort zone, connect with nature, and realign his energies. He describes it as a process of rebirth, where he returns home ready to embrace new challenges and experiences.

Despite the criticism, Vidyut remains steadfast in his belief that these retreats are essential for his personal growth and well-being. He hopes that his experiences will inspire others to prioritize self-care and introspection in their own lives.

Also Read: Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA