Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break

'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda says he relates to the journey of contestants on 'India's Laughter Champion' as he himself has given auditions with a lot of hopes in his acting career.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break

MUMBAI:  'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda says he relates to the journey of contestants on 'India's Laughter Champion' as he himself has given auditions with a lot of hopes in his acting career.

He shares: "I relate to all the finalists as I too auditioned with a lot of dreams. For me as well, it took many years of auditioning, trying to breakthrough and getting a chance. So yes, it made me emotional seeing all of them perform. I know each one of them has big dreams and now that the show is coming to an end, only one will take home the trophy."

While referring to the Top 5 finalists including Rajat Sood from Delhi, Himanshu Bawandar from Ujjain, Nitesh Shetty, Vighnesh Pande, and Jayvijay Sachan from Mumbai, he mentions that he has been part of a number of shows where those who didn't turn out to be winners but later became successful.

Vijay said: "I have seen so many shows where somebody does not win but later on, they achieve huge success, like Arijit Singh. I know that today one guy is going to win and become big and really popular but the other four, I am sure people are already following you and supporting you. I can see the fire in you."

Vijay along with Ananya Panday are coming for the finale episode of 'India's Laughter Champion'. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

India's Laughter champion.

SOURCE IANS 

 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday 'India's Laughter Champion' Rajat Sood Himanshu Bawandar Nitesh Shetty Vighnesh Pande Jayvijay Sachan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 09:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Rudraksh is disturbed by his nightmare, Raj falls sick after drinking tea brought by Kanchan
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Brinda to open up about the results of the DNA test
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Mahima doesn’t trust Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: OMG! Yuvan’s actions compel Banni to slap him?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Ajooni: Whoa! Ajooni treats Rajveer’s injuries
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many...
Sayantani is on harness all day, spends two hours on makeup for 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul'
MUMBAI: Many are familiar with the famous line 'Khul ja sim sim', a character which follows commands in the story of '...
Recent Stories
Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break
Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break
Latest Video