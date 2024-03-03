Vijay Varma candidly opens up on the influence of 'Gully Boy' on his career; Says ‘It feels like insaaf hua hai’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has made a name for himself playing a variety of characters in a number of web series and movies. He is well-known for his remarkable and influential performances in Indian cinema. His roles in films like Dahaad, Kalkoot Lust Stories 2, and the highly acclaimed Jaane Jaan have particularly struck a chord, establishing him as a gifted actor.

However, Varma's career took a significant turn when he played Moeen Arif in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. With the film's fifth anniversary approaching, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma thought back on the significant influence the movie had on his career. In a statement, Varma said that the movie's success felt like a personal victory, saying, "It feels like insaaf hua hai."

He emphasised the need for ongoing development and acknowledged the trend in the industry towards outstanding actors. Inspired by the late Irrfan Khan, Varma talked about the value of tenacity and an unwavering love for one's work, stressing that no amount of recognition should stop one from aiming higher.

Vijay Varma has a promising future ahead of him with a number of ventures. He is scheduled to feature in the highly anticipated Mirzapur Season 3, the Pan India film Suriya 43, and Ul Jalool Ishq. In addition, Varma's performance in Murder Mubarak, a mystery that blends aspects of comedy, romance, and suspense, will add a fresh perspective to the mystery subgenre. The movie is slated to release on March 15, adding to Varma's already extensive career.

Vijay Varma's hilarious response to Murder Mubarak's formal announcement garnered a lot of attention online as well. The actor made fun of the event, calling himself "Netflix's nepo baby." His engaging presence in the industry is demonstrated by his ability to interact with viewers both on and off screen. Varma’s path is a tribute to the changing Bollywood environment and the opportunity it gives for performers who are dedicated to their craft, as he keeps exploring new characters and avenues.

Vijay Varma's contributions to Indian cinema will undoubtedly keep viewers enthralled and anticipating his next projects as his career develops.

Credit- Filmibeat