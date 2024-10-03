Vijay Varma shares insights on his role in Murder Mubarak; Says ‘It is a little bit of a break from…’

The thriller, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, debuted its trailer earlier today. It gave viewers an insight into the mysterious persona of Vijay Varma's Akash Oberoi, an attorney.
Murder Mubarak, a murder mystery on Netflix, will star Vijay Varma. Vijay talked about the differences between his character in this movie and the rest of his filmography during the trailer launch event.

Regarding his persona, Vijay said, “It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it’s a mystery, I won’t reveal much… But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer, his heart is broken, that’s all I know. He has a love-and-hate relationship with this Club, and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now.”

Besides Vijay Varma, the murder mystery boasts of an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati.

The trailer takes viewers to the heart of the upper class of New Delhi, where an elite club's peace is disturbed by a string of bizarre incidents. Club members become involved in a web of deceit as the well-preserved façade starts to fall apart, challenging their loyalty and making it harder to distinguish between crime and innocence. 

Pankaj Tripathi is in charge of the investigation; he plays a dedicated police officer with distinctive techniques. In this murder mystery, he's determined to learn the darkest secrets of the club members.

Fans are excited to see Vijay Varma's transformation on screen and to solve the mysteries surrounding his character as Murder Mubarak gets ready for release. In addition, he will appear in IC814: The Khandahar Hijak as a pilot.

