Wah! Siddhanth Chaturvedi spotted on a movie date with Navya Naveli Nanda; are they dating?

MUMBAI: Siddhanth Chaturvedi made an impressive debut with Ranveer singh starrer Gully Boy and  made a huge mark in the Hindi film industry. He was then seen with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan but the film received mixed reviews. Siddhant might be just a couple of films old but he seems to be making headlines for the right reasons. 

Another reason Siddhant has been in the news is because of his rumored relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda. Recently the duo were seen on a movie date and fans couldn't keep calm. The duo wore white and black outfits and looked comfortable and happy in each other’s company. As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't stop gushing about the couple. One wrote, “best se best jodi india ki”, another commented, “They're cute”, another wrote, “It's not necessary that they are dating normally frnds logh bhi jati hai aatna scandal maat banayo”

What are your thoughts, do you think Siddhant and Navya are dating?

Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and in Yudhra.

Navya has graduated from New York's Fordham University and co-owns Aara Health, which is an online platform for discussing health issues. 

