Warmth! This is what Deepika Padukone feels about her Pathan co-star, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone to make her fourth collaboration with the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming project ‘Pathan. The actress who made her debut with Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ featuring Shah Rukh says SRK is the safe place for her.

Deepika Padukone made her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. Since then, Deepika's relationship with SRK has just gone from strength to strength. The actress later worked with him in Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

"We just have one schedule left, but working with him is always great. I feel at home, I feel safe, I feel secure that he's just the person he is. Even Siddarth Anand (Pathan's director), for that matter, I've worked with him before and I think he has evolved so much as a director since I worked with him 10 years ago. So, yes, I think that working with SRK is something I look forward to. He is my safe place," said Deepika.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. The actress is collaborating with Hrithik for the first time. Apart from these, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas and an untitled film with Madhu Mantena. And she will be reuniting with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan for The Intern remake.

