We can’t get over the latest glimpse of Little Taimur as steps out with papa Saif

MUMBAI: From Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, star kids are called the next generation of Bollywood and netizens enjoy reading about them. And one of the most loved star kids is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, the little one never fails to impress with his cutesiness and the fans every time look forward to his latest glimpse.

The paparazzi loved to click pictures of him and apparently, he has the highest rating of pictures online. He has also been very friendly with the media at various occasions.

Fans too never fail to express their love towards this little munchkin and keep sharing the posts on social media and always look forward to the latest glimpse of him and now the small star was spotted again and this time the little was seen grabbing all the attention as he stepped out with his papa Saif Ali Khan.

As we see the little one was spotted in grey T-Shirt as looked handsome grabbing all the attention with his father Saif Ali Khan, indeed we cannot get over the cuteness of the little one as we love to see more of him by every passing day, do share your views on this latest public appearance glimpses of the little star in the comment section below.

