WEDDING BELLS! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to get married this November?

MUMBAI: Seems like the wedding fever is riding high in Bollywood at the moment, or at least the recent reports suggest so. For a while now, there have been two Bollywood weddings that are being reported at large, which will reportedly be taking place in the month of December this year-Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. And now, it seems there is a new addition to the list.

According to a report in a leading portal, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend and fellow actress, Patralekhaa. The report states that the couple is expected to get married this November with the wedding festivities taking place over three days from November 10-12.

The report added that some of the couple’s celebrity friends have been already informed about the dates while the family and non-industry friends are also prepping for the day, which is expected to be a close-knit ceremony.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been in a long and steady relationship for about a decade now and have already been living in together. The duo has always been open about their relationship in the public and their social media often gives fans a glimpse into their beautiful courtship. If the reports are true, we can’t wait for the beautiful couple to tie the knot and just wish them a happy married life.

