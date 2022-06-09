Wedding Blossoms! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have a grand wedding reception, celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai

Fukrey fame Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to exchange wedding vows by the end of this month in an intimate wedding followed by celebration of over five days, with a reception also planned in Delhi and Mumbai

movie_image: 
MUMBAI : After dating each other for many years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of this month. The couple has drawn an intimate plan for the wedding, and the celebration will be held over five days, with a reception also planned in Delhi and Mumbai.

As per a source, the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi with a final grand celebration planned in Mumbai in the first week of October. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple also plans to host family and friends with a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The reception is said to happen in a south Mumbai hotel with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who’s who of Bollywood.

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali will next be seen in Netflix's 'Khufiya' directed by Vishal Bhardwaj followed by web series 'Mirzapur' season 3 and another Hollywood flick, 'Kandahar' where he will be sharing the screen with Gerard Butler.

On the other hand, both Richa and Ali have wrapped the third instalment of the comedy buddy franchise, 'Fukrey'. It is slated to release in 2023.

