Whao! Akshay Kumar opens up about his film Mission Raniganj, says, "It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab"

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in the past 2-3 years, luck seems to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops.

Akshay who was recently seen in Mission Raniganj has spoken about his experience of working in the film and said, “It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab, who was a great inspiration. This one was a very difficult film to make. Although everything was in control for me. But, for the miners at that time, there was gas, and there was water, and just imagine how they would have managed to perform in such adverse conditions. It was Bharat's very first successful mine rescue mission. A story of a man who never gave up.”

Sharing amazing BTS clips from his film, Akshay captioned it, “One word, ‘fortunate’, is what I felt while playing Gill Saab’s character.

Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW.”

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.

The movie Mission Raniganj has collected around 12 crore over the weekend and this is strictly average and decent, but we are talking about superstar Akshay Kumar, do you think the audience is now bored to see the actor playing serious roles and want him to play different characters in different genres.

