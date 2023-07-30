What! 6 times Deepika Padukone rejected films starring Salman Khan

The dynamics between actors in the film industry can be truly intriguing. Despite being two powerhouse talents and superstars in their own right, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone have not had the opportunity to share the screen, despite crossing paths on multiple occasions.
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

MUMBAI: The dynamics between actors in the film industry can be truly intriguing. Despite being two powerhouse talents and superstars in their own right, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone have not had the opportunity to share the screen, despite crossing paths on multiple occasions.

Deepika has reportedly turned down offers to appear in several Salman Khan films, including Jai Ho, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Kick.

Interestingly, there were rumours that Salman Khan himself had offered Deepika her debut film. As per news reports, it is said that the actress chose to decline the offer and made her debut instead with Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, two years later.

There was a time when Deepika expressed interest in working with Salman Khan during the making of Inshallah by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Having been Bhansali's muse until then, she hoped to be cast in the film.

Unfortunately, she was informed that the lead role had already been assigned to Alia Bhatt, likely due to the story's premise involving an elderly man falling in love with a young girl, making Alia a more suitable fit.

There were also speculations about the possibility of Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone coming together in the film Tiger Vs Pathaan. However, it appeared that the film might not leave space for a lead actress, as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were cast as male leads.

Currently, Deepika is occupied with projects such as Project K and Fighter. Additionally, there are rumours surrounding her involvement in The Intern remake and a film based on the character Draupadi. 

On the other hand, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan, and there are talks about Prem Ki Shaadi and a film with Karan Johar. However, there has been no official confirmation about their pairing in a film yet. 

Fans eagerly await the possibility of destiny bringing Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone together in a future project, fulfilling their long-awaited dream of witnessing their on-screen chemistry.

