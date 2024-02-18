What! Aamir Khan: The Almost Villain in Darr

MUMBAI: In the realm of Bollywood, stories of what could have been often swirl around, revealing intriguing glimpses into casting decisions that could have altered the course of a film. One such tale is about the iconic villainous role of Rahul Mehra in Yash Chopra's 'Darr,' a character that eventually catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to stardom but was initially intended for another superstar – Aamir Khan.

Before Shah Rukh Khan, it was Aamir Khan who was approached for the role of the obsessive lover in 'Darr.' However, things took an unexpected turn during the narration process. Aamir Khan demanded a joint narration with Sunny Deol, who was also a pivotal part of the film. This demand, as Aamir recalls, was about ensuring his character's portrayal aligned with his screen image and did not compromise his stature as a hero.

In an interview, Aamir Khan expressed his perspective, highlighting that he did not want his character to be subdued by another hero, even one as formidable as Sunny Deol. This insistence on maintaining his hero persona led to his exit from the project, opening the door for Shah Rukh Khan to step in and deliver a memorable performance that became synonymous with the film's success.

Aamir Khan's approach to his craft is evident in his desire to stay true to the essence of the character, ensuring that it is portrayed authentically rather than glamorized. Despite missing out on 'Darr,' Aamir Khan's career continued to flourish, and he went on to deliver numerous critically acclaimed performances, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most talented actors.

In hindsight, 'Darr' proved to be a turning point for Shah Rukh Khan, propelling him to superstardom and cementing his status as the King of Romance. As for Aamir Khan, his commitment to his craft and his unwavering principles have continued to define his illustrious career, making him a formidable force in the world of Indian cinema.

