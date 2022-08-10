What! Adah Sharma’s personal information leaked online; Insta user threatens to share phone number, fans react

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma has become a mega success at the box office as it garners a whopping 200 crores. The actress is currently basking in the praise for her acting and the success of the film.
She has given a stellar performance in the film that revolves around a group of girls who are targeted by ISIS and forced to convert their religion to Islam.

The makers of the film were also widely criticized for making such a film that somehow influences people against a certain religion. And now, starring in the film has somehow put Adah in jeopardy.

The actress is being abused and harassed by a social media user to leak her info online. As per reports, a user shared Adah’s personal information online and threatened to leak her phone number.

The person in question is said to be jhamunda_bolte. He seems to be from Hyderabad as he captioned the post sharing her whatsapp profile, “Kerala Story banati ab Hyderabadi Bacchi teri story banate”

While reports suggest that the account is deactivated, the post is going viral. Further, Adah’s fans couldn’t stand the harassment and came to her support. They started tagging Hyderabad and Mumbai cyber cells, urging them into taking strict action.

