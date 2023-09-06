What! Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia who played OG Sita reacts, says “Ramayan is just another movie for them”

Now, Ramayan’s OG Sita, Dipika Chikhlia criticized the gesture of the duo and said today’s artists do not understand how to live their character and understand the emotions behind the roles they play.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 15:58
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film has been in the news since its announcement. The 2 trailers of the film have caused a lot of buzz among fans, and the film has been facing a controversy recently.

Also Read-Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores

Recently at an event Kriti, director Om Raut and others were present. While leaving, the latter hugged and gave Kriti a peck on her cheek. This caused quite an uproar on social media. Now, Ramayan’s OG Sita, Dipika Chikhlia criticized the gesture of the duo and said today’s artists do not understand how to live their character and understand the emotions behind the roles they play.

Dipika said that Kriti is an actress of the modern generation and she might have seen herself as Goddess Sita. For actors today, moving on from one role to another is easy. At that time people touched her feet when they saw her in her get-up and no one dared to call her by her name. 

Also Read- Must Read! New trailer of Prabhas starrer Adipurush gets a mixed response from netizens

Dipika said that Adipurush is just like any other film for them unlike how they felt the character in their soul, which is rare. She also said that people literally treated her like a goddess on earth and this made her respect people’s sentiments even more.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and will release on 16th June in theaters.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- BollywoodLife

Dipika Chikhlia Kriti Sanon Om Raut Prabhas Sunny Singh Janki Lankesh Adipurush Ramayana Ram Sita Ravan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 15:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Cuteness overloaded! Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot is setting the internet on fire, fans are saying ‘cuteness overloaded’
MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the...
Bigg Boss Season OTT Season 2: Exclusive! MTV Love School’s contestant Madhav Shharma to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Violence! Garry crosses the limit to claim his authority, Seerat becomes victim
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
WOAH! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s recent appearance sparks speculation; netizens say, “She looks pregnant”
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for many years, and the actors didn’t hide it from anyone...
What! Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia who played OG Sita reacts, says “Ramayan is just another movie for them”
MUMBAI: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan...
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives vacation is all about Sun, Sand and Beaches
MUMBAI:  Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Cuteness overloaded! Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot is setting the internet on fire, fans are saying ‘cuteness overloaded’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Cuteness overloaded! Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot is setting the internet on fire, fans are saying ‘cuteness overloaded’
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
WOAH! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s recent appearance sparks speculation; netizens say, “She looks pregnant”
RAKUL PREET
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives vacation is all about Sun, Sand and Beaches
Ameesha Patel
Audience Perspective! Will Gadar 2 revive Ameesha Patel's career?
Sonnalli Seygall
Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or a dog show", netizens troll Sonnalli Seygall on bringing dogs at the reception party
Kajol
What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’