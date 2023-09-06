What! Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia who played OG Sita reacts, says “Ramayan is just another movie for them”

MUMBAI: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film has been in the news since its announcement. The 2 trailers of the film have caused a lot of buzz among fans, and the film has been facing a controversy recently.

Also Read-Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores

Recently at an event Kriti, director Om Raut and others were present. While leaving, the latter hugged and gave Kriti a peck on her cheek. This caused quite an uproar on social media. Now, Ramayan’s OG Sita, Dipika Chikhlia criticized the gesture of the duo and said today’s artists do not understand how to live their character and understand the emotions behind the roles they play.

Dipika said that Kriti is an actress of the modern generation and she might have seen herself as Goddess Sita. For actors today, moving on from one role to another is easy. At that time people touched her feet when they saw her in her get-up and no one dared to call her by her name.

Also Read- Must Read! New trailer of Prabhas starrer Adipurush gets a mixed response from netizens

Dipika said that Adipurush is just like any other film for them unlike how they felt the character in their soul, which is rare. She also said that people literally treated her like a goddess on earth and this made her respect people’s sentiments even more.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and will release on 16th June in theaters.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- BollywoodLife