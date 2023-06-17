What! Adipurush shows canceled in Nepal after controversy over a dialogue

The film is now in another controversy. The Mayor of Kathmandu Balen Shah has now raised an objection over a dialogue in the film where Goddess Sita is called the 'Daughter of India'.
movie_image: 
Adipurish

MUMBAI: After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls today. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. We all have watched the story of Ramayana many times by different makers and interpretations but this one was expected to blow our minds with a massive budget and star cast. However, it seems like the fans of Prabhas were super disappointed with the film.

The film is now in another controversy. The Mayor of Kathmandu Balen Shah has now raised an objection over a dialogue in the film where Goddess Sita is called the ‘Daughter of India’. He has now given a three-day ultimatum to the filmmakers to change the dialogue. 

The birthplace of Sita is a disputed topic. Some claim that Sita’s birth is in Bihar, which is the Sita Kund pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district. Others claim that Sita was born in Janakpur in Province No. 2, Nepal. 

The Mayor has tweeted that if the line is not rectified, he would not allow any Hindi film to release in Kathmandu.

Check out his tweet;


As per certain reports, the line has been removed from the film but the makers and producers are yet to issue a statement about this ongoing controversy. 

Adipurish is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas as Ayodhya Prince Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as demon king Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman among many others in the lead roles. The film’s screenplay has been criticized by many and its outlandish dialogues have drawn much disappointment. 

