WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here's what netizens have to say

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was slated to release on 23rd June 2023. However, the film has been reportedly postponed once again.
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been in the making for the past few years. Earlier, due to the pandemic, the film was delayed, and even after the film’s completion, it has been delayed multiple times.

The movie was initially slated to release in 2022. Later, it was pushed to February 2023, then May 2023, and later the makers decided to release it on 23rd June 2023. Now, again there are reports that the movie won’t release as per the schedule and it will get postponed again.

Also Read: Exclusive! Is Maidaan getting postponed again? Here’s what Priyamani has to say

While the makers have not yet officially made an announcement about it, netizens have a lot of things to say about the movie and the postponement. A few netizens  feel that the reason behind it is Adipurush. The Prabhas starrer is slated to release on 16th June 2023, and Maidaan is slated to release a week after.

A netizen tweeted, “Damn that Adipurush fear is real huh?” Another Twitter user posted, “Nobody cares this movie even the producer and actor knows that whenever this movie will release it's a sure shot Disaster that's why it's postponed many times and still makers won't find a perfect release date.” One more netizen wrote, “Ek din ye Guinness World Record pe naam karega for the most postponed movie ever.” Check out the tweets below...


The teaser of Maidaan was released a few months ago and it received a good response.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with the lead actress of the film Priyamani and when asked if Maidaan will release as per the schedule, the actress said, “I have no idea. As far as I know, they are saying 23rd (June), but it may or may not be pushed; I don’t know, I am waiting for the confirmation from their side (makers).

Also Read:  Interesting! Teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan impresses the actor's fans, but a few netizens feel that it is giving Gold vibes

Now, let’s wait for the makers to make an official announcement about the release date.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

