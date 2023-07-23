What! Akon was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crores to sing Chamak Challo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One? Read on to know more

SRK has been part of several films and one of them is Ra-One with Kareena Kapoor Khan which was one of the most expensive films made in dian cinema but did not do as well as expected at the box office though.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He is a self made star who has come up with his hard work and determination. His last film Pathaan, which was a blockbuster and broke many records, is a proof of his fan following and how much his fans missed him as he made a comeback in the film after 4 years. He is now ready to roar in the cinemas in September with director Atlee Kumar's Jawan.
Also Read- WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”


SRK has been part of several films and one of them is Ra-One with Kareena Kapoor Khan which was one of the most expensive films made in dian cinema but did not do as well as expected at the box office though. The music was a hit with fans though. Interestingly, International singer Akon was roped in to sing the popular dance number Chammak Challo in the Anubhav Singh directorial.  
As per reports the singer was paid a staggering amount of Rs 2.5 crores to sing the song. The song was a rage among the masses and was a favorite dance number at parties and weddings. Looks like every penny was worth it that was paid to Akon. The song is still very much loved by all.
Also Read-  Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shah Rukh Khan Akon SRK Chamak Challo Criminal Satish Shah Pathaan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Arrested! Sahiba successful in catching the culprits, Simran safe
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”
MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of the Indian film industry. His films like Prem Rog, Amar Akbar...
What! Akon was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crores to sing Chamak Challo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One? Read on to know more
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He is a self made star who has come up with his hard...
Anupamaa: Shut Down! Anupama’s actions bring a sorrowful consequence for Samar
MUMBAI: These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Dimpy wants to break the Shah...
Anupamaa: Woah! Ankush to take inspiration from Anupama, takes a big decision
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence”,- said Puneet Issar on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's recently launched family drama Vanshaj explores the conflicts surrounding the inheritance of an...
Recent Stories
Rishi Kapoor
Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rishi Kapoor
Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”
Sahil Khan
Whoa! Meet Sahil Khan who built a 100 crore fitness empire after quitting acting; his net worth will make your jaws drop
Ajay Devgn
Whoa! THIS actor charged a whopping Rs 35 Crores for a cameo and it’s not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya or Rajnikanth
Meet
Must Read! Meet the first crorepati actress of India who charged Rs 1 Lakh for a song, lived near a brothel and died a tragic death
Rahul Roy
OMG! When Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt didn’t reach out to Rahul Roy after his brain stroke; “Salman literally helped and cleared the bills”
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol reveals how the film industry was against Gadar, says “Janta ne humein himmat di for part 2”