What! Akon was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crores to sing Chamak Challo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One? Read on to know more

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He is a self made star who has come up with his hard work and determination. His last film Pathaan, which was a blockbuster and broke many records, is a proof of his fan following and how much his fans missed him as he made a comeback in the film after 4 years. He is now ready to roar in the cinemas in September with director Atlee Kumar's Jawan.

SRK has been part of several films and one of them is Ra-One with Kareena Kapoor Khan which was one of the most expensive films made in dian cinema but did not do as well as expected at the box office though. The music was a hit with fans though. Interestingly, International singer Akon was roped in to sing the popular dance number Chammak Challo in the Anubhav Singh directorial.

As per reports the singer was paid a staggering amount of Rs 2.5 crores to sing the song. The song was a rage among the masses and was a favorite dance number at parties and weddings. Looks like every penny was worth it that was paid to Akon. The song is still very much loved by all.

