WHAT! Akshay Kumar to have three back-to-back releases in three months

Akshay Kumar currently has movies like OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, The Great Indian Rescue, Hera Pheri 4, and C Sankaran Nair's biopic. Three of his films are going to be released back-to-back in three months.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 18:38
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar currently has movies like OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, The Great Indian Rescue, Hera Pheri 4, and C Sankaran Nair's biopic. Well, from these six films, three are actually slated to release this year and not just that, he is now having three releases back-to-back in three months.

OMG 2

A few days ago, it was announced that OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023. Well, reportedly, Akshay, just like the first instalment, has a pivotal role in the movie.

Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

While OMG 2 releases on 11 August, just after three weeks, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake is slated to release. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead role, is slated to release on 1st September.

The Great Indian Rescue

Now, it has been announced that Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer The Great Indian Rescue is slated to release on 5th October 2023. The movie is based on Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 64 miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

So, now, he has one release in August, one in September, and one in October. However, let’s wait and watch whether these movies will release as per the schedule or they will get delayed.

Which movie of Akshay Kumar are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


  
 

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 18:38

