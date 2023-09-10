What! Akshay Kumar shocks netizens after being seen in a surrogate Pan Masala ad with SRK and Ajay Devgn after his recent apology and quitting as brand ambassador

During the recent ICC World Cup match between India and Australia, fans were left shocked when a pan masala ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar went on air.
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in the past 2-3 years, luck seems to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops. The actor who is the epitome of health and a disciplined lifestyle, had apologized to the public a year ago for being the brand ambassador of a pan masala brand. 

During the recent ICC World Cup match between India and Australia, fans were left shocked when a pan masala ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar went on air. This is because the Mission Raniganj actor had previously apologized for promoting a tobacco product and had told his fans he was stepping back as the brand ambassador. 

While one netizen called it “Hypocricy”, another commented, “You had said that you won’t work for this brand, existing ads will continue to air till its date, will donate money you got out of this for something noble cause. How come there is a new ad with you in it?”

Akshay’s fans however have defended him saying that the ad was likely shot much before his public apology and is airing as per the legal contract duration.

Akshay had said earlier, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices.”

Ajay Devgn spoke on the topic of priming the product saying, “When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-IndianExpress

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 13:35

