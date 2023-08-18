What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Darlings and recently Brahmastra, the actress has captured the hearts of millions. She added another feather to hat after being a part of the international film Heart of Stone with popular Hollywood personalities like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia recently in a video stated that her husband Ranbir Kapoor does not like it when she wears lipstick as he likes the natural color of her lips. This raised quite a few eyebrows and some even went so far to say that he is a toxic and controlling husband. Alia seems to have subtly replied to that saying, “Constructive criticism is the best way to grow, but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them… No one can take you away from you… cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you.”

Alia was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart Of Stone, both of which are doing quite well.

