What! Ameesha Patel recalled when during Humraaz shoot with Bobby Deol, the crowds got furious as they thought she was Sunny Deol’s ‘Amanat’

In the promo, Ameesha recalls and tells Kapil that during the shoot of Humraaz with Bobby Deol, the crowd around was agitated seeing her romance Sunny’s brother Bobby
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 22:45
movie_image: 
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and watched shows on Indian Television. The show will now go off air soon and the host Kapil Sharma will be soon leaving for his North America Tour. However before that he will be hosting the stars of Gadar 2 Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The stars will have a fun banter with the host and the audience.

Also Read-Utkarsh Sharma takes Urdu lessons for Gadar 2!

In the promo, Ameesha recalls and tells Kapil that during the shoot of Humraaz with Bobby Deol, the crowd around was agitated seeing her romance Sunny’s brother Bobby and they started screaming, “hey said to him, ‘Chhod isko, yeh teri bhai ki amanat hai”

A new poster of the Gadar 2 was revealed marking the countdown to its release, which is less than a month away. In it, Sunny was seen holding a giant wheel over his head. This transported the fans back to the iconic scene in the first film which saw Sunny as Tara unearthing a giant handpump from the ground before going on assault.

Also Read-Wow! Gadar 2 poster is out; Sunny Deol's action avatar impresses the fans

While Sunny and Ameesha will reprise their roles, Utkarsh Sharma, who played Jeete in the first film, will also return in the sequel, all grown up. It has been reported that Gadar 2 will see Tara Singh battle the odds to bring back his son from Pakistan. Anil Sharma has written and directed the film.

Gadar 2 will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress 


 

Ameesha Patel Bobby Deol Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Humraaz Sakina Tara Singh Anil Sharma Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"My mother got teary eyed after watching me as Shakti in the first episode," says Nikki Sharma
MUMBAI : ZEE TV recently launched an exciting drama which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on...
What! When Shah Rukh Khan’s first audition didn’t impress Hema Malini
MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. He has come up with a lot of hard work...
What! Ameesha Patel recalled when during Humraaz shoot with Bobby Deol, the crowds got furious as they thought she was Sunny Deol’s ‘Amanat’
MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and watched shows on Indian Television. The show will now go...
Must read! Akanksha Puri talks in detail about her past relationships with exes Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra
MUMBAI: Actor Akanksha Puri, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT season two, recently said that her...
Wow! Deepa Sahi opens up on the lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab
MUMBAI:  Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 movie Maya Memsaab completed 30 glorious years. The actor’s controversial...
Wow! Sikander Kher opens up on the bond he shares with his Aarya co-star Sushmita Sen
MUMBAI:Actor Sikandar Kher has spoken about his warm relationship he shares with his ‘Aarya’ co-star Sushmita Sen and...
Recent Stories
Hema Malini
What! When Shah Rukh Khan’s first audition didn’t impress Hema Malini
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hema Malini
What! When Shah Rukh Khan’s first audition didn’t impress Hema Malini
DEEPA SAHI
Wow! Deepa Sahi opens up on the lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab
SALMAN KHAN
Shocking! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan joked about making his future wife leave film industry after marriage
IMRAN KHAN
Shocking! Throwback to the time when actresses refused to work with Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut had the most sassiest comment to make
MANISHA KOIRALA
Wow! Manisha Koirala expresses her thoughts on marriage and having a family
Alia Bhatt
Aww! THIS is how Alia Bhatt loves to spend time with baby Raha