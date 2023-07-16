What! Ameesha Patel recalled when during Humraaz shoot with Bobby Deol, the crowds got furious as they thought she was Sunny Deol’s ‘Amanat’

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and watched shows on Indian Television. The show will now go off air soon and the host Kapil Sharma will be soon leaving for his North America Tour. However before that he will be hosting the stars of Gadar 2 Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The stars will have a fun banter with the host and the audience.

In the promo, Ameesha recalls and tells Kapil that during the shoot of Humraaz with Bobby Deol, the crowd around was agitated seeing her romance Sunny’s brother Bobby and they started screaming, “hey said to him, ‘Chhod isko, yeh teri bhai ki amanat hai”

A new poster of the Gadar 2 was revealed marking the countdown to its release, which is less than a month away. In it, Sunny was seen holding a giant wheel over his head. This transported the fans back to the iconic scene in the first film which saw Sunny as Tara unearthing a giant handpump from the ground before going on assault.

While Sunny and Ameesha will reprise their roles, Utkarsh Sharma, who played Jeete in the first film, will also return in the sequel, all grown up. It has been reported that Gadar 2 will see Tara Singh battle the odds to bring back his son from Pakistan. Anil Sharma has written and directed the film.

Gadar 2 will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

