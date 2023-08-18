What! Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she should take retirement from acting after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel was once at the top of her game with films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Humraaz, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and many more. She however took a step back from acting and made a smashing comeback recently with Gadar 2 co-starring with Sunny Deol.

Also Read- OMG! Ameesha Patel talks about being misunderstood when she commented on OTT being 'full of homosexuality'

Ameesha has now opened up about an amusing and interesting conversation with legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said, “Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after watching Gadar, wrote a really beautiful letter, complimentary letter to me” Shockingly his words of praise took an unexpected turn when after meeting him in person, she said, “And when I had a meeting with him, he said, ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.”

She said his reason for saying that was as thought-provoking as it was shocking. He compared her success to legendary films like “Mughal-e-Azam" and "Mother India”

Also Read-Must Read! Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel says, “I don’t pay attention to the trolls”

Ameesha mentioned, “I didn't understand it at that time as I was a kid & very new to the film world” She further said, “Gadar has set the bar so high that anything in my films that were superhits after that...became a straight comparison to Gadar.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePreeJournal