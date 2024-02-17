What! Anushka Sharma's Delivery Date Revealed; Second Baby Expected in London

MUMBAI: Speculations surrounding Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have been circulating for a while. While the couple has not officially confirmed the news, recent reports indicate that the actress is expected to deliver her baby in London in the coming days.

The news gained traction after industrialist Harsh Goenka hinted at the impending arrival on social media. Without directly mentioning Anushka or Virat, Goenka's post suggested a new baby was imminent, with hashtags indicating the baby would be "Made In India" but "To Be Born In London."

Reports of Anushka's second pregnancy initially surfaced in October 2023. A source cited by Hindustan Times confirmed the news, stating that the couple would share the announcement officially at a later stage, similar to their approach with their first pregnancy.

In January 2024, cricketer AB De Villiers further fueled the speculation during a YouTube video, confirming Anushka's pregnancy. He spoke about Virat's priorities, emphasizing family, and expressed support for Virat's decision to prioritize family time.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017. Anushka took a hiatus from acting in 2018 after her film "Zero." The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Anushka is set to return to the screen with the sports drama "Chakda Xpress," although the film's release date is yet to be announced.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of their second child, Anushka and Virat continue to keep their personal lives private, only sharing glimpses with their followers on social media.

