Woah! Anushka Sharma: The Silent Superstar Amassing Crores Without a Film Release in 5 Years

MUMBAI : In the realm of Bollywood, where the spotlight often dims for those absent from the silver screen, Anushka Sharma stands as a unique anomaly. Despite not releasing a single film in the last five years, this silent superstar continues to dominate the industry, boasting a net worth that would leave many astonished—reportedly between Rs 250-300 crore.

Anushka Sharma, a stalwart in Bollywood for several years, took a hiatus from the silver screen in 2018. However, her financial prowess has remained unscathed. Known for her acting prowess, Anushka commands a hefty fee of Rs 10 to 12 crores for a film. Beyond her film earnings, she is a sought-after face for brand endorsements, charging a substantial Rs 3 crore for each advertisement.

The actress has diversified her portfolio with her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, responsible for producing notable films like 'NH 10,' 'Phillauri,' and 'Pari.' Anushka Sharma has also made significant investments in renowned companies, showcasing her acumen beyond the realm of acting.

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, lead a lavish lifestyle befitting their celebrity status. The power couple owns multiple luxurious properties, including a Rs 34 crore house in Mumbai, an Rs 80 crore residence in Gurgaon, and a Rs 19 crore farmhouse in Alibaug. Their real estate portfolio extends to owning the former residence of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, now transformed into a high-end restaurant.

The duo is not just collectors of opulent homes; they possess a fleet of luxury cars that includes the likes of Audi R8, Audi A8 L, Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi RS 5, Audi S5, Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Flying Spur, and Bentley Continental GT.

While Anushka Sharma may have taken a break from the film industry, she is gearing up for a comeback with the movie 'Chakda Express.' This biopic will showcase her portraying the role of women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami and is set to stream on Netflix later this year.

Anushka Sharma's personal life is as captivating as her professional one. Married to Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli since 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, into the world in 2021. As the silent superstar continues to flourish in various domains, her journey remains a testament to the evolving landscape of Bollywood stardom.

Credit: DNA