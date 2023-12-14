What! Bobby Deol reveals he was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor before killing him in Animal climax, “might come on…”

The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain Abrar in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol made a smashing comeback into Hindi films with Animal.  While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain Abrar in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Also Read-Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’

Lead actor Ranbir as well as Bobby’s performance was loved in the film and their last intense combat scene caught a lot of attention and created a buzz. Bobby has now divulged a surprising detail that his character Abrar was supposed to kiss Ranbir’s character Vijay. He said, “And when he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) started talking to me about the characters, he said ‘There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot a climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love’… He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. Then he (Sandeep) said, 'You are mute'. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’. I was like okay.”

There are reports that Netflix has bought the rights of Animal and the film will steam in early 2024.

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. 

Also Read- Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes

 

