What! Deepika Padukone once wanted to desperately sign a film opposite Himesh Reshammiya not minding breaking THIS rule for him

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning actresses of the Hindi Film industry. Starting her career from modelling, she has worked her way up to be the no.1 actress of today. With films like Chennai Express, Piku, Chhapaak and many more, she has cemented her place as a talented and lovable actress. However, years ago she was just a face dancing in the backdrop where Himesh Reshammiya was singing his hit song Naam Hai Tera.

Little did anyone know that this girl would one day be a superstar and most sought after actress. Deepika, thanked Himesh a few years back for launching her into the industry. She said, “I knew nothing about shooting when I was shortlisted for the music video. I never went to a film set or knew how music videos are shot. Whatever I am doing today, I have learned it while filming the music video. Thank You, Sir, for giving me this opportunity. You had faith in me when no one else had.”

She also added, “I had decided I would never do two things: work in a music video and participate in Miss India. However, I accepted Himesh’s Naam Hai Tera Tera album as Himesh’s songs were a rage at the time.”

In 2010, Deepika was also quoted saying, “If I get an offer to do a film opposite Himesh Reshamiya, I will accept it.”

While Himesh made his acting debut in 2007 with Aap Kaa Surroor, Deepika debuted in Om Shanti Om in the same year.

