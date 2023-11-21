What! Did Salman Khan drop a subtle clue about 'Tiger 4' with Katrina Kaif? Know here details!

Additionally, Salman Khan's revelation has captivated the attention of the public. Assuming that Salman is currently 57 years old and will be 60 in three years, fans have even begun to calculate when Tiger 4 will be released.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 10:23
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Fans are unable to control their excitement as Salman Khan is prepared for the fourth chapter of his massively popular franchise. The superstar together with Katrina Kaif, the diva attended the World Cup 2023 finals, when the actress was spotted speaking openly about her neighbor, Virat Kohli.

Regarding his development, Katrina remarked that it's remarkable to watch Virat continue growing stronger each time. "Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now, just look at the journey and the graph."   Salman interrupted, " And you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3, and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60." 

(Also read: Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out)

Additionally, Salman Khan's revelation has captivated the attention of the public. Assuming that Salman is currently 57 years old and will be 60 in three years, fans have even begun to calculate when Tiger 4 will be released.

Due to India's World Cup match, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film has suffered greatly. It opened with the lowest earnings on its debut Sunday, taking in just 10.25 crore at the box office. Tiger 3 has earned 230.75 crore at the box office thus far.

Tiger 3, produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, was released on November 12 and had cameos by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from the War franchise and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Under the direction of Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has now made 376 crores globally and 230.75 crores in India in just 8 days.

(Also read: Awesome! Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses his gratefulness for the positive response to the film’s trailer; Says ‘I have been fortunate to have film’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Shera bodyguard Tiger 3 Salman Khan Emraan Hashmi Katrina Kaif YRF Tiger Zinda Hai Ek Tha Tiger Pathaan war Shah Rukh Khan Hrithik Roshan Leke Prabhu Ka Naam tiger songs Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 10:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Raymond tycoon Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, Demanded 75 percent of his wealth in divorce settlement
MUMBAI: Gautam Singhania, the chairman of Raymond Group, has been going through a tough time as he parted ways with his...
OMG! Kartik Aaryan responds to Sara Ali Khan's candid discussion on their relationship with Karan Johar; Says ‘Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye’
MUMBAI: When Sara Ali Khan said she had a "huge crush" on Kartik Aaryan in 2018, the entire country fell in love with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Manish suspects Abhira to be Akshara’s daughter
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Sahiba suspects something sinister about Sunny Sood
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Garry and Yashraj join forces to misuse Angad’s identity
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Did Salman Khan drop a subtle clue about 'Tiger 4' with Katrina Kaif? Know here details!
MUMBAI: Fans are unable to control their excitement as Salman Khan is prepared for the fourth chapter of his massively...
Recent Stories
Gautam Singhania
OMG! Raymond tycoon Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, Demanded 75 percent of his wealth in divorce settlement
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gautam Singhania
OMG! Raymond tycoon Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, Demanded 75 percent of his wealth in divorce settlement
Kartik Aaryan
OMG! Kartik Aaryan responds to Sara Ali Khan's candid discussion on their relationship with Karan Johar; Says ‘Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Shocking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest post fuels rumours about her spending more time at her mom Brinda Rai’s home?
Farrey
Farrey review! This story of cheating in examinations is gripping and thrilling at the same time
Emraan
Wow! Emraan Hashmi reveals how he approached his negative character, calls villain the 'hero of his own narrative'
Prasanna Bisht
Exclusive! "I was scared initially on how will I play this character, as it is completely different from what I am in real life" - Prasanna Bisht