What! Did Salman Khan drop a subtle clue about 'Tiger 4' with Katrina Kaif? Know here details!

MUMBAI: Fans are unable to control their excitement as Salman Khan is prepared for the fourth chapter of his massively popular franchise. The superstar together with Katrina Kaif, the diva attended the World Cup 2023 finals, when the actress was spotted speaking openly about her neighbor, Virat Kohli.

Regarding his development, Katrina remarked that it's remarkable to watch Virat continue growing stronger each time. "Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now, just look at the journey and the graph." Salman interrupted, " And you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3, and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60."

Additionally, Salman Khan's revelation has captivated the attention of the public. Assuming that Salman is currently 57 years old and will be 60 in three years, fans have even begun to calculate when Tiger 4 will be released.

Due to India's World Cup match, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film has suffered greatly. It opened with the lowest earnings on its debut Sunday, taking in just 10.25 crore at the box office. Tiger 3 has earned 230.75 crore at the box office thus far.

Tiger 3, produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, was released on November 12 and had cameos by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from the War franchise and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Under the direction of Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has now made 376 crores globally and 230.75 crores in India in just 8 days.

Credit- Bollywoodlife