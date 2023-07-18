WHAT! Did Taapsee Pannu take a dig at actresses who got pregnant before marriage?

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has a good sense of humour and that we can see in her interviews and on social media. But, her recent ‘Ask me Anything’ session with her fans has grabbed everyone’s attention because of an answer that she gave in it.

So, a fan asked Taapsee about when she is going to get married. So, the actress laughed and said, “I am not pregnant as yet. So, not anytime soon; I should let you all know.” Even after giving the answer she continued laughing.

Taapsee didn’t take anyone’s name in the video, but we wonder whether she took a dig at actresses who got pregnant before getting married. Well, only the Thappad actress can give a clarification about what she actually meant.

Talking about Taapsee’s movies, the actress has Alien, Dunki, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba lined up. During the ‘Ask me Anything’ session, Taapsee also gave an update on Dunki.

She said, “I just know that I still have to shoot for a few days and more details you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film because I think only he knows what exactly is happening like when the first look will come out and other things. I am just going shooting and coming. I am just happy that I am a part of that film.”

Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is slated to release during Christmas weekend this year.

