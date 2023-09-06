WHAT! Does Gadar 2 teaser give a major hint about the storyline of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer?

MUMBAI: Since morning, one thing that has been trending on social media is Gadar and Gadar 2. Gadar has re-released today, and reportedly, the movie has taken a decent opening at the box office. Meanwhile, a teaser of Gadar 2 has been attached with Gadar and while the makers have not yet officially released it on YouTube, fans have been sharing videos of it on social media from the theatres.

The teaser starts with a voiceover of a woman who says, “Daamaad hai woh Pakistan ka, use naariyal do, tika lagao, warna iss baar woh dahej mein Lahore le jayega.” Then it’s Sunny Deol’s entry in it and it is shown that he picks a wooden wheel and throws.

The teaser ends with Sunny sitting at a place which looks like a Muslim graveyard and in the background there’s a sad version of Ghar Aaja Pardesi being played.

Now, this graveyard scene makes us wonder whether Sakina’s character (played by Ameesha Patel) dies in the film. The scene also looks very emotional and the sad version of the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi will surely give you goosebumps.

Well, this is just a theory that we have thought about the movie after seeing the teaser. So, let’s wait for the movie to release on 11th August to know if the theory is correct or not.

Gadar was a blockbuster at the box office, and it is expected that Gadar 2 will also do well at the ticket windows. But, the expectations from Gadar 2 are also quite high as the first instalment of the film was an excellent movie.

