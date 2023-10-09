What! Dulquer Salmaan did THIS to grab attention after being ignored on a film set, read to find out

Dulquer Salmaan has had quite a middling year so far. The actor garnered unanimous acclaim for his performance as Arjun Varma in Raj and DK’s Guns & Gulaabs. In the same month of August, King of Kotha also came out and did not exactly live up to the audience’s expectations.
Also read - Exclusive! “I believe in creating a new character rather than taking references” Dulquer Salmaan on preparing for King of Kotha

In the same month of August, King of Kotha also came out and did not exactly live up to the audience’s expectations. But as far as Dulquer’s fans are concerned, 2023 has been a very rewarding year, as the actor did several public appearances and interviews owing to being part of two back-to-back releases.

Dulquer Salmaan falls into the rare category of star actors who always succeed in impressing fans with their open and honest talks regarding professional insecurities and career graphs. 

It is always a treat when an actor of his stature is so candid about himself and his feelings. In a recent interview along these lines, the actor revealed an incident that occurred on one of his film sets that has now got the netizens talking.

Dulquer Salmaan concealed the name and language of the film on the sets where the incident took place. But he went into detail about the specificities of what took place on a film set where he was not really treated well. As stated by Dulquer, the behavior of the film’s crew changed towards him when he started coming to the sets in a Porsche.

The Bangalore Days actor elaborated on being pushed over on a movie set and said, "If you don’t create a bit of an aura around you, you will get pushed around. On set or anywhere, I just seek basic human respect. There was this one time when I was getting pushed around over and over again. I was like, Why is this happening? I was like, Bhaiyaa, I am the actor in this film. You don’t see me?"

He further added, "So, then I thought this was a perception thing, and I was like, Get the Porsche. Suddenly, everyone was like, Oh, some big actor has come. It changed things. I got a chair. Suddenly, people walked around me and not to me." 

Also read - Exclusive! This is how Rajkummar Rao reacted when Dulquer Salmaan revealed about his movie, King of Kotha

Dulquer attributed the change in the crew’s behavior to people's perceptions. His candid revelation was one that elucidated a lot about the way people function.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

