What! Dunki to be submitted for the main catagories in the Oscars?

Dunki has made over Rs 450 crores at the global box office so far. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's movie has made Rs 219 crore (nett) in India so far. Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's movie about the travails of illegal immigration has won hearts all over the globe.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 22:25
movie_image: 
Dunki

MUMBAI: Dunki has made over Rs 450 crores at the global box office so far. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's movie has made Rs 219 crore (nett) in India so far. Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's movie about the travails of illegal immigration has won hearts all over the globe. 

Also read -Must read! Here is what went wrong with movie Dunki

Now, news has come that Red Chillies is submitting the movie for Oscars 2024. Some handles on social media have already confirmed the news, but there is no official word on it from either the producers or filmmaker. Dunki, got average reviews from the critics but has managed to strike a chord with the Indian diaspora.

Also read - Dunki advance booking: Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s most expensive ticket price will make your jaws drop

After Swades and Paheli, this will be the third movie of Shah Rukh Khan for Oscars consideration. Last year, RRR won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Academy Awards. There is a bigger impetus on inclusivity than ever before. This has given filmmakers more encouragement to send movies for the Academy Awards.

Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal and Vikram Kochhar as part of the ensemble cast. This is indeed exciting news and let us see where the movie ends up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Rajkumar Hirani Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Bollywood Oscars TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 22:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting: Shubhangi Atre Recalls Playful Banter with Hindi Idioms on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Sets, Encourages Kids to Embrace the Language
MUMBAI: Actress Shubhangi Atre, celebrated as Angoori Bhabhi on the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' took a delightful...
Wow! Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram gets added to the Permanent Core Collection of The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
MUMBAI: The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences proudly announces the acquisition of the...
What! Bobby Deol questioned 'who is this director?' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga delayed shooting with him for Animal, read to know the whole story
MUMBAI: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking style gained attention after the success of his latest movie, Animal...
Woah! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr hits 1M followers on Instagram, enjoys rapid increase in numbers
MUMBAI: Medha Shankr has been the current buzz on social media. Her last release 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod...
Wow! Aishwarya Sharma reveals her plans about starting a family with husband Neil Bhatt, read more
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 turned out to be a rather uneventful journey for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt...
What! Dunki to be submitted for the main catagories in the Oscars?
MUMBAI: Dunki has made over Rs 450 crores at the global box office so far. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's movie...
Recent Stories
Manoj
Wow! Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram gets added to the Permanent Core Collection of The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj
Wow! Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram gets added to the Permanent Core Collection of The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol questioned 'who is this director?' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga delayed shooting with him for Animal, read to know the whole story
Medha
Woah! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr hits 1M followers on Instagram, enjoys rapid increase in numbers
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan becomes the third most searched movies in Google after Barbie and Oppenheimer
Rakul
Must Read! 10 Years of Rakul Preet: A Glance at the Dynamic Actors She's Worked With
Farah
Wow! Peek into the luxurious and extravagant bedroom of Farah Khan