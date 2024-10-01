What! Dunki to be submitted for the main catagories in the Oscars?

MUMBAI: Dunki has made over Rs 450 crores at the global box office so far. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's movie has made Rs 219 crore (nett) in India so far. Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's movie about the travails of illegal immigration has won hearts all over the globe.

Now, news has come that Red Chillies is submitting the movie for Oscars 2024. Some handles on social media have already confirmed the news, but there is no official word on it from either the producers or filmmaker. Dunki, got average reviews from the critics but has managed to strike a chord with the Indian diaspora.

After Swades and Paheli, this will be the third movie of Shah Rukh Khan for Oscars consideration. Last year, RRR won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Academy Awards. There is a bigger impetus on inclusivity than ever before. This has given filmmakers more encouragement to send movies for the Academy Awards.

EXCLUSIVE- #Dunki will make the entry in to the Oscars..Yes u heard it right...#ShahRukhKhan and #RajkumarHirani Film DUNKI is going to be nominated at the OSCARS 2024



WHAT A PROUD MOMEMT #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiBlockbuster #DunkiUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/9f7pWpPrbN — YOGESH (@iamyogesh22) January 10, 2024

Yes, It Is Confirmed.



Red Chillies is submitting #Dunki for #Oscars2024 in Main Categories.



This #RajkumarHirani Directorial and #ShahRukhKhan, #TaapseePannu, #VickyKaushal starrer 'Dunki' has arrived with an endearing tale that has touched millions resulting in a flood of… pic.twitter.com/6HEB1WLZ1B — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) January 10, 2024

Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal and Vikram Kochhar as part of the ensemble cast. This is indeed exciting news and let us see where the movie ends up.

