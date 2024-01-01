What! Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani took an actor’s role on the first day of the shoot; Replacing him with THIS Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor

MUMBAI : Since its December 21 release, Dunki has been creating the proper kind of waves. Initiating a box office battle with Prabhas's Salaar, the movie has been in the lead from the start. Shah Rukh Khan will be starring in his third film of 2023 under Rajkumar Hirani's direction, following Atlee's Jawan and Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. With their enormous collections, both movies set and broke numerous records at the box office. However, reviews for Dunki from both critics and viewers have been conflicting.

This is an intriguing BTS tale from the first day of the shoot, in the midst of all the replies and collections that have been sent its way. Did you know that on the first day of Dunki's filming, Raju Hirani took the role of an actor who had given the first take? That is, until SRK's co-star revealed something intriguing.

The actor who plays Balinder 'Buggu' Lakhanpal in the film Dunki, Vikram Kochhar, recently talked about his time spent on the sets of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan. In the course of the interview, he revealed that Rajkumar Hirani had to step in for an actor on the first day of filming since he was not meeting expectations. Hirani chose to replace him after a few retakes and called the actor from Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain, who completed the scene in one take.

Since it was Rajkumar Hirani's first day as well, Vikram Kochhar revealed that he was nervous as well. Upon realizing the actor was unfit for the part, Hirani expressed regret and promised to recast the actor. Then, using his long connection with Rohitashv Gour, he contacted and summoned the latter. Rohitashv Gour appeared on the sets and completed the scene in one sitting since he lived close to the sets and was at home that day.

Kochhar stated, “When he called cut for the first time, we were wondering whose fault is it now? Who will get fired? Because he can do that. He is capable of doing it. When you have to present your film to millions of people, you will be selective about your film.” Vikram Kochhar discussed the changes he has observed between working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in the same interview.

