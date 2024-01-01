What! Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani took an actor’s role on the first day of the shoot; Replacing him with THIS Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor

Shah Rukh Khan will be starring in his third film of 2023 under Rajkumar Hirani's direction, following Atlee's Jawan and Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. With their enormous collections, both movies set and broke numerous records at the box office. However, reviews for Dunki from both critics and viewers have been conflicting.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Dunki

MUMBAI : Since its December 21 release, Dunki has been creating the proper kind of waves. Initiating a box office battle with Prabhas's Salaar, the movie has been in the lead from the start. Shah Rukh Khan will be starring in his third film of 2023 under Rajkumar Hirani's direction, following Atlee's Jawan and Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. With their enormous collections, both movies set and broke numerous records at the box office. However, reviews for Dunki from both critics and viewers have been conflicting.

(Also read: Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collections

This is an intriguing BTS tale from the first day of the shoot, in the midst of all the replies and collections that have been sent its way. Did you know that on the first day of Dunki's filming, Raju Hirani took the role of an actor who had given the first take? That is, until SRK's co-star revealed something intriguing.

The actor who plays Balinder 'Buggu' Lakhanpal in the film Dunki, Vikram Kochhar, recently talked about his time spent on the sets of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan. In the course of the interview, he revealed that Rajkumar Hirani had to step in for an actor on the first day of filming since he was not meeting expectations. Hirani chose to replace him after a few retakes and called the actor from Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain, who completed the scene in one take.

Since it was Rajkumar Hirani's first day as well, Vikram Kochhar revealed that he was nervous as well. Upon realizing the actor was unfit for the part, Hirani expressed regret and promised to recast the actor. Then, using his long connection with Rohitashv Gour, he contacted and summoned the latter. Rohitashv Gour appeared on the sets and completed the scene in one sitting since he lived close to the sets and was at home that day.

Kochhar stated, “When he called cut for the first time, we were wondering whose fault is it now? Who will get fired? Because he can do that. He is capable of doing it. When you have to present your film to millions of people, you will be selective about your film.” Vikram Kochhar discussed the changes he has observed between working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in the same interview.

(Also read: Fascinating! Rajkumar Hirani shares an intriguing update on Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3; Says ‘Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai’

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Koimoi

 

Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Taapsee Pannu Dia Mirza Boman Irani Dharmendra Satish Shah Parikshit Sahni Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood News Munna Bhai MBBS Sanjay Dutt Munna Bhai 3 Jimmy Shergill Gracy Singh Sunil Dutt Arshad Warsi Lage Raho Munna Bhai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan trusts Surekha more than Ishaa
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The show stars Bhavika Sharma and...
Wow! Sangram Singh opens up about his upcoming film Udaan Zindgi Ki and his comeback to professional wrestling
MUMBAI: Famous wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker Sangram Singh won the hearts of the public by showing his...
Must Read! 2023 Bollywood Revelations: Alia Bhatt's Lipstick Secret, Sunny Deol's Teddy Bear Love, and More
MUMBAI : As the curtains fall on 2023, Bollywood celebrities have left fans intrigued with their candid revelations....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Ishaan proposes Reeva for marriage, Savi left heartbroken
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The show stars Bhavika Sharma and...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Tara’s fatal injury impacts Vandana and Kunal’s bond
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Woah! The highest paid director of Indian cinema earns THIS much per film, read more
MUMBAI: As Indian films have created a new benchmark by grossing over Rs 1000 crores, not only the actors but even the...
Recent Stories
Sangram
Wow! Sangram Singh opens up about his upcoming film Udaan Zindgi Ki and his comeback to professional wrestling
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sangram
Wow! Sangram Singh opens up about his upcoming film Udaan Zindgi Ki and his comeback to professional wrestling
Rajamouli
Woah! The highest paid director of Indian cinema earns THIS much per film, read more
Siddhant
Must Read! Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up: Balancing Stardom, Setbacks, and Aspirations
mahima
Woah! This co-star of Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s underwent plastic surgery and is now a single mother, guess who
Vijay
Must read! Vijay Sethupathi reveals how he manages stardom and its effects, says, 'I don't take life that serious'
Vikrant Massey
Must read! Vikrant Massey reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra thanked him for accepting the film ‘12th Fail’; Says ‘kyunki agar tu nahi hota na toh main shayad yeh film nahi banata’