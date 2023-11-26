What! Emraan Hashmi initially was in thought to decline Tiger 3: "It's Salman Khan, It's Tiger, and It's his Brand

MUMBAI : The growing YRF spy universe only seems to grow with the success of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The movies released on November 12 saw an inclusion of a new face, Imran Khan, who donned the role of a villain. When asked about being burdened by the cameos of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Hritik Roshan, Hashmi confidently shared that was never the case.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor shared that Aditya Chopra had given him his words about revealing him at the right time.

The hovering thoughts of denial faded when the script was narrated to him, he shared. He hesitated to play the antagonist's role but was intrigued by the character ‘Aatish Rehmaan’, the role he ended up playing eventually.

Aatish’s backstory and layers to its character is what appealed to Emraan Hashmi and according to him that character had a significant impact.

Tiger 3 produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma took to screens this Diwali, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

