What! Emraan Hashmi’s character in Tiger to have a connection with Tiger Shroff from War?

There are many stories that are floating all over that are saying that Emraan Hashmi's character from Tiger 3 is to have a connection with Tiger Shroff from movie War.
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan in the lead is indeed one of the biggest release of the year. The movie that also has Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi in the lead is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie is grabbing the attention of the fans also because it is a part of the spy universe after movies Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

The teaser and the trailer of the movie is getting all the love from the fans and they are not keep calm but are waiting to see the connection of this movie with the previous other spy universe movies. Today, there were many news that were floating around where it was confirmed that agent Kabir played by Hrithik Roshan also to be seen in Tiger 3 along with SRK as Pathaan.

Now, there is another piece of information that is floating all over the internet which says that character Aatish Rahmani played by Emraan Hashmi to have connection with Tiger Shroff character in War. Yes, you heard right. The baddie of the movie Emraan Hashmi is playing character Aatish Rahmani and there are rumors and reports which suggest that this character is linked with Khalid Rahmani played by Tiger Shroff in War.

Well, this is just a speculation and nothing is confirmed about this, but if this is true, we shall look forward to what would be the connection between the two, as the surnames are the same of both the characters.

What are your views on this new and how excited are you for the movie Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Tiger 3 will be released on 12th November.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

