What! Esha Deol opens up about Bharat feeling 'NEGLECTED' following the birth of their second child; Says ‘I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me’

MUMBAI: Esha Deol, an actor, announced her separation from her husband, Bharat Takhtani on Tuesday. Esha Deol is the daughter of famous actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The couple got married in 2012. In a joint statement, Esha and Bharat stated they had "mutually and amicably" chosen to separate.

Radhya and Miraya are the two girls to whom Esha and Bharat are parents. Esha wrote a book in 2020 called Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another, in which she discussed how Bharat felt abandoned when their second daughter was born.

“After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me,” in her book on parenting, Esha wrote, according to a report in popular entertainment news. “He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected. And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch.”

She went on to say what she did to keep the relationship "alive." “He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it… I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress, and go out with him on the weekends.”

The news had been filled with rumors of Esha and Bharat's breakup for quite some time. It all began when the latter failed to show up for the birthday celebration of his mother-in-law, Hema Malini, the previous year. He did not appear at Esha's birthday celebration either.

