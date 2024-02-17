What! Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to jail for 2 years in cheque bounce case

Hindi film director Rajkumar Santoshi has been given two years jail and fine by the local court in Jamnagar in a cheque return case. Santoshi has been slapped with double fine than the amount of cheque which bounced.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 18:11
movie_image: 
Rajkumar

MUMBAI: Hindi film director Rajkumar Santoshi has been given two years jail and fine by the local court in Jamnagar in a cheque return case. Santoshi has been slapped with double fine than the amount of cheque which bounced.

Also read - Really! Not Sunny Deol but director Rajkumar Santoshi wanted this actor to play Govind’s role in the Meenakshi Seshadri starrer Damini

A local businessman had moved court in this case. Santoshi is maker of some superhit Hindi films like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. He was in need of money for making films, following which, his friend and Jamnagar based businessman Ashok Lal had given him Rs. 1 crore on debt. 

Rakumar Sanoshi had given 10 cheques of Rs. 10 lakh each to Santoshi for repayment. However all cheques bounced due to lack of sufficient balance in Santoshi’s bank account.

Lal had served legal notice which remained unanswered. He later in 2017 filed case under negotiable instrument act. Santoshi was summoned too in this case. 

Also read - Really! Not Sunny Deol but director Rajkumar Santoshi wanted this actor to play Govind’s role in the Meenakshi Seshadri starrer Damini

Finally, Judge VG Gadhvi in a verdict has given two years simple imprisonment and fine which is double the amount of the cheques that bounced.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits - desh Gujarat 

Rajkumar Santoshi Ghayal Ghatak Damini director Producer Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Everyone gets shocked during the opening of the scheme
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sreerama Chandra apologizes to his parents for this season shares an important message
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Rishi overhears Pashminna and Fatima's conversation about Raghav
MUMBAI :A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Wow! Pandya Store's Ankita Bahuguna shares glimpses of her trip to Udaipur
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to...
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Exclusive! "This character is very cute and Dangerous at the same time" Adah Sharma on her role in Sunflower S2
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time is Adah Sharma, the actress who was...
Recent Stories
Rajkumar
What! Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to jail for 2 years in cheque bounce case
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Gaurav Sharma
Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma and Ulka Gupta roped in for upcoming Hindi movie 1857 Revolution?
Devara
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
Sakshi Malik
Woaah! Sakshi Malik looks super hot in red in this new photoshoot
Gaurav Sarathe
Exclusive! Ghar Set Hai and Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie titled Naya Daur
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay
Box office! Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opens with poor numbers, whereas Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still winning hearts all over
1
RIP! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19