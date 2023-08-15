Really! Not Sunny Deol but director Rajkumar Santoshi wanted this actor to play Govind’s role in the Meenakshi Seshadri starrer Damini

However, did you know that Damini’s director Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind wasn’t Sunny Deol but another actor?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Damini was a super duper hit in 1993 that touched upon the sensitive topic of rape and how family can sometimes turn against you. The title role was played brilliantly by Meenakshi Seshadri and Rishi Kapoor played her husband. But what caught everyone’s attention was the powerful role of lawyer Govind essayed by Sunny Deol. even though he came into the second half of the film, his dialogues and screen presence still gives us goosebumps and are etched in everyone’s memory.

Also Read- Exciting! Gadar 3 in the pipeline? Utkarsh Sharma drops a hint, “Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye…”

However, did you know that Damini’s director Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind wasn’t Sunny Deol but another actor? His first choice was none other than Om Puri. However the late actor rejected the offer due to some sought of misunderstanding. In a previous interview Santoshi spilled the beans on it and said, “Yes, we had the thought of bringing in Om Puri and showing his confrontation with Amrish Puri. Sunny had become a very big hero after Ghayal (1990). He was supposed to do another action-packed film, Ghatak (1996), with me. And the character in Damini comes in reel no 12. Hence, we thought that instead of Sunny, we should bring in Om Puri. However, the producer and Om Puri’s secretary had some misunderstandings over the fees. Then I thought of trying Sunny. And he came on board gladly.”

Also Read- Dirty Secrets! Veteran actors Om Puri and Rekha were on the verge of breaking a chair while performing an erotic scene for THIS film

Sunny’s powerful and memorable dialogues from the film include, Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisi pe padhta hai toh vo uthta nahi uth jaata hai.” And “tareekh pe tareekh” Damini also starrerd Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- DNA

Dharmendra Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Prakash Kaur Pooja Deol Gadar 2 Damini Ghayal Narsimha Karan Deol Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Check out these 6 romantic television shows that are a must watch
MUMBAI:   The Indian television industry is renowned for its diverse range of show genres, encompassing drama, action,...
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
MUMBAI:  Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought after and talented filmmakers of the country. The director who is...
Really! Adah Sharma spills the beans on why Vidyut Jammwal is absent from Commando OTT series
MUMBAI: The action film franchise Commando has been a super success and given instant stardom status to Adah Sharma and...
OMG! When Pankaj Tripathi revealed fainting after being stabbed by Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath, “People gathered around me quickly…”
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed...
"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring to audiences a unique show where music plays a significant role. Mohit Malik who...
Aww! Alia Bhatt reveals her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was the first to know about her pregnancy, “she kept telling me to keep myself hydrated”
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi...
Recent Stories
Leo poster
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
Latest Video
Related Stories
Leo poster
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
Hrithik Roshan
OMG! When Pankaj Tripathi revealed fainting after being stabbed by Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath, “People gathered around me quickly…”
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Alia Bhatt reveals her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was the first to know about her pregnancy, “she kept telling me to keep myself hydrated”
Muskaan
Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting
Rashmika Mandanna
Wow! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, read to know more
Sumit Arora
Wow! Jawan's screenwriter Sumit Arora talks about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan,'You constantly think about it'