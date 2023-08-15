Really! Not Sunny Deol but director Rajkumar Santoshi wanted this actor to play Govind’s role in the Meenakshi Seshadri starrer Damini

MUMBAI: Damini was a super duper hit in 1993 that touched upon the sensitive topic of rape and how family can sometimes turn against you. The title role was played brilliantly by Meenakshi Seshadri and Rishi Kapoor played her husband. But what caught everyone’s attention was the powerful role of lawyer Govind essayed by Sunny Deol. even though he came into the second half of the film, his dialogues and screen presence still gives us goosebumps and are etched in everyone’s memory.

However, did you know that Damini’s director Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind wasn’t Sunny Deol but another actor? His first choice was none other than Om Puri. However the late actor rejected the offer due to some sought of misunderstanding. In a previous interview Santoshi spilled the beans on it and said, “Yes, we had the thought of bringing in Om Puri and showing his confrontation with Amrish Puri. Sunny had become a very big hero after Ghayal (1990). He was supposed to do another action-packed film, Ghatak (1996), with me. And the character in Damini comes in reel no 12. Hence, we thought that instead of Sunny, we should bring in Om Puri. However, the producer and Om Puri’s secretary had some misunderstandings over the fees. Then I thought of trying Sunny. And he came on board gladly.”

Sunny’s powerful and memorable dialogues from the film include, Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisi pe padhta hai toh vo uthta nahi uth jaata hai.” And “tareekh pe tareekh” Damini also starrerd Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri.

