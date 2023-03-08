What! Govinda's Twitter account hacked, here is what the actor has to share

Taking to his Instagram handle Govinda has shared that his Twitter handle has been hacked and here is what the actor has to say on his video
Govinda

MUMBAI: The Hero Number 1 of Indian industry, Govinda is indeed one of the most loved and popular actors especially in 90s, the actor over the time has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans and also in the Indian industry with his amazing comic timing and dance.

No doubt the actor is currently been missed from the Indian industry and we get to see less of the actor but we can see the actor winning the hearts of the fans with his dance videos on his YouTube channel.

Recently Govinda has dropped a video on his Instagram handle sharing the news that his Twitter account has been hacked.

As we can see in this video the actor is saying that there is a tweet which has been done, but it is not done by him and his account has been hacked, he is going to file complaint soon to the cyber crime and he will be taking a strong action against it.

Govinda was last seen in the movie Rangeela Raja and we are really look forward to see his big projects soon, do you really want to see him in movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

