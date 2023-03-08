What! Sussanne Khan posts cozy moments with beau Arslan Goni days after Hrithik-Saba’s romantic vacation pictures

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 13:10
Sussanne Khan

MUMBAI: Just recently we saw Hrithik Roshan having a great time in Argentina with his ladylove Saba Azad and posted a sweet picture with her captioning it as “Winter Girl”. Fans showered their love on the actors and love to see their pictures and posts. 

Also Read- “This is weird and so not at all normal” - Netizens react as Sussanne Khan extends her support to ex-husband’s girlfriend Saba Azad

Now, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan who is dating actor Arslan Goni has posted some cozy, lovable glimpses on her social media page from their vacation. She captioned the video, “A lioness who lives with compassion shall always receive it… for the best Summer ever..2023… P.s this is what I was made for”

Well, netizens had some amusing reactions to Sussanne’s post. One wrote, “Hrithik ki saba k sath post ka response h ye post.....” another wrote, “Hrithik ki post k just baad yeh post? Divorce was a mutual decision, toh phir ab yeh jealousy kyun? Waise bhi yeh banda koi kaam dhaam nahi karta, sirf paise ke liye tumhare saath hai”, one commented, “So there is love after love. I have to believe in that too.”

Check it out here:

Recently Saba posted a picture of Hrithik in a restaurant on their Argentinian trip and captioned it, “My hippo heart”

Also Read- Uff! Hrithik Roshan shares his Argentinian vacation picture with ladylove Saba Azad, calls her “Winter Girl”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 13:10

What! Sussanne Khan posts cozy moments with beau Arslan Goni days after Hrithik-Saba’s romantic vacation pictures
