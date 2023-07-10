What! “He is like my father…” Bobby Deol on his bond with brother Sunny Deol

The duo have a great bond. Bobby, who will soon be seen as a menacing antagonist in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has now opened up about his bond with brother Sunny.
MUMBAI: The Deol family has been one of the most close knit ones. Especially siblings Sunny and Bobby have been one of the most talked about and popular siblings in the Hindi film industry. They have been part of several films like Dillagi, Yamla Pagla Deewana and many more. The duo have a great bond. Bobby, who will soon be seen as a menacing antagonist in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has now opened up about his bond with brother Sunny.

Bobby has expressed how he feels blessed to have an elder brother like Sunny, “Since he was 10 years older than me, he left no stone unturned to show that he was superior in every aspect. Despite his poor academic performance, he used to pester me about my studies, making me wonder why he wasn’t concentrating on his own,” Bobby told the audience, hearing them burst into laughter. “I think his notion was that at least I excelled where he couldn’t.”

Bobby added, “But I didn’t understand it back then. I kept wondering why he was telling me all this when, after all, he was just my brother, not my father. I feel very fortunate that my brother has been…”

Talking about the challenging times in his family, Bobby said, “You might think about our struggles just because we are celebrities. But, in reality, everyone in this world experiences ups and downs. It’s simply a part of life because I don’t see anyone succeeding every day in their endeavours. So, the only way to cope is by not giving up.”

He further said, “My brother is a big-hearted man who has always been there for me. During tough times, I remember him advising me not to dwell on our stardom but to see ourselves as beginners and put in the effort.”

Apart from Bobby Deol, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress   

