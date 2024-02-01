What! Hema Malini felt uncomfortable to romance with legendary actor Raj Kapoor; Khow here Why?

MUMBAI : Even though she doesn't appear in movies as frequently these days, the beloved Bollywood actress Hema Malini continues to win hearts with her incomparable dancing skills and timeless elegance. With memorable roles in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dharmatma, Dream Girl, Do Aur Do Paanch, Satte Pe Satta, and others, the famous actress cemented her place in Indian movie history. Although Hema Malini is renowned for her mastery of classical dance, her career began in the background as a dancing extra in Telugu and Tamil movies before she progressed to the position of lead actress.

Her first starring part in Sapno Ka Saudagar, in which she co-starred with the illustrious Raj Kapoor, was a career high point. Hema Malini recently opened up about the unexpected discomfort she felt while filming love scenes with Raj Kapoor in an interview with Lehren Retro. The actress, who was in her late teens, and Raj Kapoor, who was in his 40s at the time of Sapno Ka Saudagar, had a notable 28-year age difference.

Hema admitted that she was nervous about the love scenes because of the significant age difference because she did not feel at ease. She also credited her religious background for this. She admitted that her mother had pushed her into the job because she wanted her daughter to experience the fame and prosperity she had never would. Hema Malini acknowledges that, despite the age difference, she understood it was a tremendous honour and opportunity to be paired in her debut movie with the showman of the millennium.

When she made the decision to only see Raj Kapoor as an actor going about his business, she claimed it gave her peace. She added that Mahesh Kaul, the director of the movie, had made things simple for her by using dance to convey the emotion behind the scenario. In the same interview, she also disclosed that Raj Kapoor had offered her the role of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, but the actress and her mother had declined due to the movie's need for daring scenes.

