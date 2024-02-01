What! Hema Malini felt uncomfortable to romance with legendary actor Raj Kapoor; Khow here Why?

Although Hema Malini is renowned for her mastery of classical dance, her career began in the background as a dancing extra in Telugu and Tamil movies before she progressed to the position of lead actress.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 05:00
movie_image: 
Hema Malini

MUMBAI : Even though she doesn't appear in movies as frequently these days, the beloved Bollywood actress Hema Malini continues to win hearts with her incomparable dancing skills and timeless elegance. With memorable roles in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dharmatma, Dream Girl, Do Aur Do Paanch, Satte Pe Satta, and others, the famous actress cemented her place in Indian movie history. Although Hema Malini is renowned for her mastery of classical dance, her career began in the background as a dancing extra in Telugu and Tamil movies before she progressed to the position of lead actress.

(Also read:Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra

Her first starring part in Sapno Ka Saudagar, in which she co-starred with the illustrious Raj Kapoor, was a career high point. Hema Malini recently opened up about the unexpected discomfort she felt while filming love scenes with Raj Kapoor in an interview with Lehren Retro. The actress, who was in her late teens, and Raj Kapoor, who was in his 40s at the time of Sapno Ka Saudagar, had a notable 28-year age difference.

Hema admitted that she was nervous about the love scenes because of the significant age difference because she did not feel at ease. She also credited her religious background for this. She admitted that her mother had pushed her into the job because she wanted her daughter to experience the fame and prosperity she had never would. Hema Malini acknowledges that, despite the age difference, she understood it was a tremendous honour and opportunity to be paired in her debut movie with the showman of the millennium.

When she made the decision to only see Raj Kapoor as an actor going about his business, she claimed it gave her peace. She added that Mahesh Kaul, the director of the movie, had made things simple for her by using dance to convey the emotion behind the scenario. In the same interview, she also disclosed that Raj Kapoor had offered her the role of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, but the actress and her mother had declined due to the movie's need for daring scenes.

(Also read: Wow! Hema Malini reveals about her relationship with her former partners Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar post the split

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Dharmendra Hema Malini Sholay Jeetendra Vijeta Esha Deol Ahana Deol Abhay Deol Bollywood Seeta Aur Geeta Dharmatma Dream Girl Do Aur Do Paanch Sapno Ka Saudagar Satte Pe Satta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Shabana Azmi opens up about Javed Akhtar's humble beginnings in Mumbai; Says ‘Arrived with 27 naya paisa in his pocket…’
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recalled a classic tale from the early days of renowned screenwriter, lyricist,...
GORGEOUS! Check out Karishma Sawant’s collection of Body-Con dresses
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Ruhi and Abhira dwell in the memories of their family and sibling, unaware of their own relation
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yashashri Masurkar: If your work gets noticed, it doesn’t matter what social media presence you have
MUMBAI: Actress Yashashri Masurkar says that reels are becoming the future and this is quite worrisome. She adds that...
Nikhil Khurana: Success lies in the ability to follow the path of love
MUMBAI: Made in Heaven 2 actor Nikhil Khurana who will be making his film debut with Sanaa, says that being successful...
What! Hema Malini felt uncomfortable to romance with legendary actor Raj Kapoor; Khow here Why?
MUMBAI : Even though she doesn't appear in movies as frequently these days, the beloved Bollywood actress Hema Malini...
Recent Stories
Shabana Azmi
Inspiring! Shabana Azmi opens up about Javed Akhtar's humble beginnings in Mumbai; Says ‘Arrived with 27 naya paisa in his pocket…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shabana Azmi
Inspiring! Shabana Azmi opens up about Javed Akhtar's humble beginnings in Mumbai; Says ‘Arrived with 27 naya paisa in his pocket…’
Sanjana
Wow! Sanjana Sanghi's 2024 Career Goals: Focusing on Self-Work and Self-Love
Vicky
Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Reflects on a Year of Versatility, Hunger, and Ambition
Ranjeet
OMG! When Ranjeet’s mother threw him out of the house for assaulting Rakhee in the film Sharmeelee; Says ‘Ladkio ko marte ho, baal keechte ho’
Siddhant Chaturvedi
What! Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about getting misinterpreted after his stint in Gehraiyaan; Says ‘A lot of people thought I was a cheater’
Siddhant
Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how his phone is constantly ringing after the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan