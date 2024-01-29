What! Here’s a random fact about Ranbir Kapoor starrer movies Brahmastra and Animal you didn’t know you wanted to know, deets inside

There are times when the fans of the movie get really observant about certain things and come out with the most random facts that really make us wonder.
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: This year has just begun and it has kickstarted with some amazing movies. The audience is excited for what’s next to come as there are some really exciting and unique movies in line and the announcement videos of some and teasers of some others have really built up a lot of expectations as it all looks too promising be it movies from the Hindi movie industry or from the South movie industry.

Now while we talk about this year and what’s coming next, we cannot ignore the movies that we got to watch last year as even last year was great for makers and the audience alike. Talking about the movies of last year, we cannot ignore Ranbir Kapoor starring Animal wherein we got to see a lot of things and one of it was the father-son bonding.

There are times when the fans of the movie get really observant about certain things and come out with the most random facts that really make us wonder. Having said that, in the fan world, there is now a comparison going on between Brahmastra’s ‘Shiva’ and Animal’s ‘Papa’.

There was some serious focus and attention dedicated to these movies by the fans as they came up with results which we didn’t know we were looking for. Check out the post below to know how many times Alia Bhatt said ‘Shiva’ in Brahmastra as it was counted by a fan:

Now on the other hand, we have a video by a user who edited the video and showed us how many times ‘Papa’ was said in the movie Animal. Check it out:

What do you think about these random facts and the hard work put into finally knowing the truth?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Amitabh Bachchan Dimple Kapadia Mouni Roy Shahrukh Khan Animal Rashmika Mandanna Triptii Dimri Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Hindi movies Movie News random movie facts TellyChakkar
