What! Here's why Vicky Kaushal had doubts playing Sam Manekshaw on-screen

MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen portraying Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his upcoming flick Sam Bahadur, recently answered questions asked by media persons at the film's trailer launch event.

At the event, the actor revealed that he was doubtful of portraying the legend on the big screen as he thought was not good-looking enough for the upcoming Meghna Gulzar's flick.

He talked about the time when he and the director Meghna were shooting for Raazi and the latter told him that she wanted to make a film of the Field Marshal.

''I remember when Meghna and I were working on Raazi, then during a shooting schedule in Patiala she told me what she wanted to do next. And she said she wants to make a film on Sam Manekshaw,'' he wrote.

"My mother and father are both from Punjab, and through them, I had heard a lot about him. But I didn't know how he looked. So during that conversation, I secretly Googled him and saw his photo. I said, 'He is very handsome and I will not get this role.' But I have to thank Meghna for giving me the role of this handsome person,'' he added.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

The first official teaser of Sam Bahadur was unveiled last month and the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1.

