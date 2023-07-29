What! Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Barbie? Watch Video Here

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has received a decent response at the box office in India. But now, a video of Kangana Ranaut as Barbie and Hrithik Roshan as Ken has gone viral.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 14:58
movie_image: 
Barbie

MUMBAI : Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has received a decent response at the box office in India. From the day the trailer of the film was released, people on social media started talking about which Hindi actors can play Barbie and Ken if the movie was made in India.

Well, there have been a lot of options for Barbie like Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more. But, we haven’t seen many people talking about who can play Ken.

Also Read: Must Read! Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible 7 box office collection: Hollywood ruled for the last few weeks, now its time for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Now, we came across a trailer of Barbie on YouTube in which we can actually see Kangana Ranaut as Barbie and Hrithik Roshan as Ken. Yes, you read it! But, before you think that maybe the actors have let the bygones be bygones and teamed up for a movie, let us tell you that it’s an edited video.

So, a YouTube channel has edited the trailer of Barbie and they have replaced the faces of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan respectively. Well, it is a super funny trailer and watching Hrithik and Kangana together makes it more interesting. Check out the video below...


Well, it is surely impossible to see Hrithik and Kangana in a movie together again. But now, we are sure many moviegoers would love to see these actors together as Barbie and Ken on the big screens.  

What do you have to say about the trailer of Barbie with Hrithik and Kangana? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: TROLLED! Juhi Parmar receives backlash from television celebs for criticizing the movie Barbie as not being age appropriate; READ COMMENTS

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Hrithik Roshan Kangana Ranaut Barbie Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Katrina Kaif Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Janhvi Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 14:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of ott, movies and television...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Alia Bhatt to grace the “Weekend Ke Vaar” episode alongside Salman Khan for this special reason?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Exclusive! Actor and Influencer Anjali Sharma to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila on Netflix?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.Many new movies and shows...
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Mallika Sherawat for upcoming OTT show for MX Player
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movie,...
Exclusive! Actors Rohanika Thakur, Tapur Sharma, and Kushika Gupta has been roped in for Reliance Entertainment Upcoming OTT series!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry opens up on how life has changed post Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, opens up on striking work-life balance, says, ''I don't think I am balancing it well and I would love to learn from the experienced people''
MUMBAI : Rachana Mistry is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance as Vidhi in Star Bharat's...
Recent Stories
NILOFER GESAWAT
Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
NILOFER GESAWAT
Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie
Anjali Sharma
Exclusive! Actor and Influencer Anjali Sharma to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila on Netflix?
ANIL KAPOOR
Beautiful! Anil Kapoor shares a heartwarming moment with a fan in Munich
Remo D’Souza makes BIG revelation
Exclusive! Has Abhishek Bachchan replaced Salman Khan in Dancing Dad? Remo D’Souza makes BIG revelation
South filmmakers for villainous roles
Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles
Welcome
Must read! "No Welcome without Majnu and Uday", netizens react on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor not being a part of the third installment of Welcome