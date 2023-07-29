What! Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Barbie? Watch Video Here

MUMBAI : Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has received a decent response at the box office in India. From the day the trailer of the film was released, people on social media started talking about which Hindi actors can play Barbie and Ken if the movie was made in India.

Well, there have been a lot of options for Barbie like Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more. But, we haven’t seen many people talking about who can play Ken.

Now, we came across a trailer of Barbie on YouTube in which we can actually see Kangana Ranaut as Barbie and Hrithik Roshan as Ken. Yes, you read it! But, before you think that maybe the actors have let the bygones be bygones and teamed up for a movie, let us tell you that it’s an edited video.

So, a YouTube channel has edited the trailer of Barbie and they have replaced the faces of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan respectively. Well, it is a super funny trailer and watching Hrithik and Kangana together makes it more interesting. Check out the video below...



Well, it is surely impossible to see Hrithik and Kangana in a movie together again. But now, we are sure many moviegoers would love to see these actors together as Barbie and Ken on the big screens.

What do you have to say about the trailer of Barbie with Hrithik and Kangana? Let us know in the comments below...

