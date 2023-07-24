What! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have their parents’ approval?

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple was recently seen on a movie date and Ibrahim was seen holding Palak’s jacket. 

The duo has been making multiple appearances together. A source has now revealed, “Ibrahim and Palak have gotten the green signal from their respective parents to date each other. Palak's mother, Shweta Tiwari, has been a strict mother to her all her life. But now Palak is an independent individual and a grownup, and hence her mom has loosened her grip and given her leeway to make the decisions of her life. While Ibrahim has got freedom from both his parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, to make the decisions of his life, there is no mention of them in his personal life until he comes up for advice, while taking about Sara Ali Khan. She is a darling elder sister to Ibrahim and is happy with what makes him happy.”

Palak once opened up about her mom Shweta Tiwari’s reaction on her dating rumors. She said, “She often wonders, 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

